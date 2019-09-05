J. Russell Williams, III Moncks Corner - J. Russell (Rusty) Williams, III, died at his home on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in 1943 in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, Rusty was the son of Clara Lee Peeples Williams and J. Russell Williams, Jr. He attended Berkeley High School and Gordon Military College. He and his family owned Williams Farm Supply, which served Berkeley County for three generations. He is survived by his wife Sandra and his son Todd; two sisters, LaClaire Laffitte (Charlie) of Hampton, South Carolina, and Angela Williams of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; one grandson, Lee Russell Williams (Aubrey) of Great Falls, Montana, and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Brett Russell Williams. The family is grateful for three special relatives and close friends, Dr. Samuel Seashole, Stephen Peeples and Joe (Amy) Lawrence. The family also appreciates Elizabeth Mead, Rusty's companion and devoted friend. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 1:30 pm to 3 o'clock at Dial-Murray Funeral Home in Moncks Corner. A graveside service will follow at Spring Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2589 Old Gilliard Road, Ridgeville, SC 29472. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to a or Trinity Church Garden, Box 4678, Pinopolis, SC 29469. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website Dial-Murrayfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 6, 2019