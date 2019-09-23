|
|
Ja'Naiyah Rayn Holt N. Charleston - Little Miss Ja'Naiyah Rayn Holt entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Residence: 7950 Crossroads Dr., N. Charleston, SC 29406. Miss Ja'Naiyah is the daughter of Mr. Jailen R. Holt and Ms. Jasmine R. Abdullah; the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin and LaShanda Goodwine; the great-granddaughter of Ms. Patricia Holt; and the special niece of Ms. Jasmine Goodwine and Ms. Cheyenne Goodwine. She was 2 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429, (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 24, 2019