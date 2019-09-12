Ja'Quez Cromwell CHARLESTON - Funeral Services for Ja'Quez Cromwell will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. in First Baptist Church, 1110 Camp Road Charleston, SC 29412. He will be laid to rest in Payne Church Cemetery, Grimball Road, Charleston, SC. He is survived by his mother, Charmaine C. Davis (Javon); brothers, Jarrette Cromwell and Javon Davis, Jr.; sisters: Teony Cromwell , Ajaysia Davis and DaJanae Robinson; step-sisters,Javiah and Javonia Davis; paternal grandparents, Mr. Carl and Stephanie Mitchell; maternal grandparents, Mr. David and Elaine Cromwell; uncles: David Cromwell, Jr. (Mia), Jeramine Mitchell, Carl Mitchell, Jr. (Sylvia), Jamol Mikell; god mother, Tracee Eurie Geathers and a host of loving cousins and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Rayshard Mitchell; aunt,Lorraine Cromwell The family will be receiving friends at 1124 Jeffery Road Charleston, SC 29412. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC. 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403 - OFFICE: 843.727.1230. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019