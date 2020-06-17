Jack Arthur Eades Charleston - Jack Eades lived a long, full, life, beloved by family and friends. He died peacefully at home on June 16, 2020 with his step-daughter, Becky Weigand, by his side. Jack was born September 23, 1918, in Stockton, Kansas into a family of pioneers and entrepreneurs. As an infant, he barely survived a bout with Spanish flu. He attended Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas, where he played football and managed the campus greenhouse, graduating with a degree in biology in 1940. There, he met his first wife, Lorraine Long. They were married for 32 years, until her death in 1972. He began his professional life in 1940 at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Vegetable Breeding Lab on Savannah Highway. He is credited with designing a tomato seeder that helped with production problems. He's also been published in the American Society for Horticulture Science for his frost resistance testing. While working at the Lab, he took a break to serve in the Navy during World War ll. During the late forties and early fifties, he started acquiring several tracts of land along the Stono River. Here, he raised Charolais cattle and pedigree Tanmarque collies. In 1956, he started to develop Sylvan Shores subdivision in his "spare time". He married Susie Parker Fender in 1978. They shared a love for tennis, travel and together, continued developing Sylvan Shores. They eventually built a beautiful home there that looks out on the spectacular views of the marsh and the Stono River. Jack was widely known for his sense of humor. One recent example was when I was trying to get him to drink more water. He started drinking from the straw, paused, looked up at me and said "So if I don't drink enough water, does that mean I'll die from a dry sense of humor"? Classic Jack. I'd like to thank Jack's caregivers. Diane, Suzie, Marilyn. Stenay, Luc, Valerie and especially Jennifer, who has been taking wonderful loving care of him for three and a half years. Jack and I have appreciated you all so much. I'd also like to thank Jack's nieces, Donna and Carol Eades in Lawrence, Kansas for coming to Charleston countless times to visit their Uncle Jack and let him know just how much they loved him. Jack is survived by his stepdaughters, Becky F. Weigand and Vicki F Whitehead (Gary) and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his and Lorraine's son, Dennis Arthur Eades; his wife, Susie Eades; mother, Blanche Yoxall Eades; father and step-mother Bert and Edith Eades; and brothers, George, Robert and Johnny Eades. The family requests that friends send cards sharing their memories of Jack, and suggest donations in his memory to Westminster Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice. The family will have a private visitation on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. The family requests that guests adhere to all social distancing guidelines during visiting hours. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1157 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC, 29407. Friends may view the service via livestream or at a later date by recorded video. A private family interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Garden Cemetery. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.