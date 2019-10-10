Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway Charleston , SC 29414 (843)-763-7664 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church 712 Wappoo Road Charleston , SC View Map Service 3:00 PM St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church 712 Wappoo Road Charleston , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Croxton Bennett Charleston - It is with great sadness the family of Jack Croxton Bennett, husband of Marian Fail Bennett, announces his passing on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He is now in the Home of his Heavenly Father, resting peacefully. His Funeral Service will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 in St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Jack was the first born of Gilbert D. Bennett, Sr. and Gertrude C. Bennett. He was born June 15, 1930 in Franklin, NC. He moved with his family to Charleston at age 14. Jack graduated from St. Andrew's Parish High School in Charleston, SC in 1947 and graduated from The Citadel with a bachelor of science degree in Civil Engineering in 1951. He was commissioned a 2nd lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers and received an honorable discharge in 1952. Jack was plant engineer and later general manager with Tidewater Concrete Block and Pipe Company in Charleston. In 1979, Lone Star Industries acquired the Tidewater Company and he remained with this company for the next ten years. Jack held several positions with Lone Star, but was primarily responsible for the operations of six concrete products plants in the Southeast. In 1992, Jack joined Temple Trucking, Inc., a carrier specializing in the delivery of concrete products. He served as vice president and general manager of Temple Trucking until June 2002. In 2005, Jack became a Realtor and worked with Harbourtowne Real Estate. Again in retirement, Jack began preparing tax returns for The Charleston Trident Urban League. In 2007, he accepted the position of coordinator of the tax program (VITA) with the CTUL. Jack loved this job and the people he worked with. He was a member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and an elder. Jack loved to read. He could be found many evenings with a book or his Kindle in hand. He was a quiet and gentle man who was known for his generosity and kindness to everyone he met. He dearly loved all of his family and the time he was able to spend with them. He will be surely missed especially by his loving wife who looks forward to meeting him one day in Heaven. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Marian; brother, Charles (Linda); his children, Rebecca Grafton (Mark), Randall Bennett, Henry Langston (Pat), Reba Langston and Lisa Nelson (Stephen); grandchildren, Daniel Grafton, Emily Grafton (Will), Olivia Grafton, Cody Nelson and Amanda Wingard (Thomas); three great-grandchildren, William, Charles and Lillian; nephew Steve Bennett (Paula). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gilbert D. Bennett, Jr., nephew, Charles Bennett Jr., nieces, Sheril Bennett Turner and Kathleen Bennett Bilow. The family sends many thanks to his caregivers: Cassandra, Mona, Nicole and Sylvia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 or The Charleston Trident Urban League, 1064 Gardner Road, Ste 307, Charleston 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



