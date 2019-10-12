Jack Croxton Bennett

Guest Book
  • "my heartfelt condolences to you and family on your great..."
    - betty quiat
  • "It's always sad when we lose a true southern gentleman...."
    - Robert 7 Myrna Huthmacher
  • "YOU WILL BE MISSED DEARLY. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. YOU ARE THE..."
    - Olivia Grafton
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church
712 Wappoo Road
Charleston, SC
Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church
712 Wappoo Road
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Jack Croxton Bennett Charleston - The Funeral Service of Jack Croxton Bennett will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 in St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 or The Charleston Trident Urban League, 1064 Gardner Road, Ste 307, Charleston 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 13, 2019
bullet World War II
