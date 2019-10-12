Jack Croxton Bennett Charleston - The Funeral Service of Jack Croxton Bennett will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 in St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 or The Charleston Trident Urban League, 1064 Gardner Road, Ste 307, Charleston 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 13, 2019