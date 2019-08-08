Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
2501 Bees Ferry Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 722-8371
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
2501 Bees Ferry Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
2501 Bees Ferry Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack McLeod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack D. McLeod


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack D. McLeod Obituary
Jack D. McLeod Ravenel, SC - Jack D. McLeod, 83, of Ravenel, SC, passed away on August 6, 2019 at home. He was born March 22, 1936 in Manning, SC, son of Gary McLeod and Jessie Geddings McLeod. He is survived by his wife, Judy McLeod, a sister, four daughters, and a son. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 12:00 pm at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home West Ashley. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
Download Now