Jack D. McLeod Ravenel, SC - Jack D. McLeod, 83, of Ravenel, SC, passed away on August 6, 2019 at home. He was born March 22, 1936 in Manning, SC, son of Gary McLeod and Jessie Geddings McLeod. He is survived by his wife, Judy McLeod, a sister, four daughters, and a son. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 12:00 pm at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home West Ashley. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 9, 2019