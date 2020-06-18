Jack Edward Stahl Hanahan - LCDR Jack Edward Stahl USN (Ret), 94, of Hanahan, SC, entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 18, 2020. Due to the health and concern for all under the current COVID-19 pandemic, the graveside service will be private and by family invite only. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Jack was born in Cincinnati, Ohio November 17, 1925, son of the late John E. Stahl and Maria Freking Stahl. He was a World War II veteran in the US Navy active duty 1943-1946, 1965-68; commissioned at University of South Carolina in 1945 and received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1951 at USC. He retired from the Southern Division, Naval Facilities Engineering Command. He was a Life member of Sigma Chi, Hanahan Exchange Club and MOAA. Jack is predeceased by his wife, Suzanne Fishburne Stahl, son, John Edward Stahl, and grandson, Derek David Revord. He is survived by his daughters, Sue Revord (David) and Karen Shuler; his grandchildren, Jennifer Toelle (Patrick) and Lowry Shuler (Ali); and his great-grandchildren: Meagan, Katelyn, Jackson and Nico. Memorials may be made to Coastal Communication Foundation, 1691 Turnbull Avenue, North Charleston, SC, 29405 Derek Revord Endowment.com. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.