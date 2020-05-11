Jack Fraser
Jack Fraser WALTERBORO - Mr. Jack Fraser, 82, of Walterboro, entered into rest Friday evening, May 8, 2020, at his sister's home in Charleston. Born August 31, 1937, in Walterboro, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Richard Fraser and the late Effie Evans Fraser. Jack dearly loved horses and worked a long and dedicated career as a trainer and jockey. He will always be remembered for his love of horses and all animals. Surviving are: his sister, Christine Fraser Mims of Charleston; a niece, Phyllis Logan Haynie; a nephew, Al Logan; and a large extended family to include his aunt, Sally Mae Craven; cousin, Riddick Fraser; and friends Bette Tedford as well as Jennifer and Mary. He is also survived by a host of cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Epworth Children's Home, Post Office Box 50466, Columbia, South Carolina 29250. Funeral services will be conducted 2 o'clock Wednesday afternoon, May 20, 2020, from the graveside at Bedon Baptist Churchyard, 2410 Cottageville Highway, Walterboro. Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bedon Baptist Churchyard
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro
1193 Bells Highway
Walterboro, SC 29488
(843) 538-5408
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
