Uncle Jack was truly the epitome of a "good man." I have so many fond memories from my childhood spent at 813 Stiles Dr. He always had time for his kids and the many friends they brought over. It was THE house we all wanted to hang out at. I know Daddy and Uncle Jack are having the ultimate fishing trip together right now. Heaven truly gained a great soul as his earthly family will miss him greatly. Love to Aunt Melinda, Stephanie, Margaret, Melinda, Melody, Scott, and Reid and all those grands. My heart is so heavy thinking of the loss you all are experiencing. Praying for God's comfort and peace. Love to all.

Cheryl Tillotson

