Jack Lee Padgett, Jr. ELLOREE, SC - Mr. Jack Lee "Jackson" Padgett, Jr.. of Elloree, South Carolina died January 18, 2020 at Palmetto Prisrna Health Richland in Columbia, S.C. Born September 24, 1.965, he was the son of Christine Smith Padgett Allen and the late Jack Lee Padgett. He had worked in hotel management and was presently the Director of the Second Chance Animal Shelter in Manning, South Carolina. In addition to his Mother of Elloree, S.C., he is survived by three sisters; Denise Moore (Barry) of Elloree; S.C., Debra Stallings (Gary) of Bonneau, S.C., and Donna Padgett of North Carolina. There are two Step Brothers, Jimmy Allen (Stephanie) of Summerville, S.C., and Jeffery Allen (Tammy) of Daniel Island, S.C. Step Sisters include Jennifer Allen, Charleston, S.C., and Janet Allen. of Jacksonville, Florida. Step-Children include Heather Beard of Cleveland, Tenn. And Marc Beard (Misty} of Cleveland , Tenn. He is also survived by numerous Nieces and Nephews, and a special friend, Kathy Wilborn of Cleveland, Tennessee. In addition to his Father, he was predeceased by a Sister, Diane Barham, his Step Father Edward Allen, and a friend, Andrew Beard. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home, Elloree, S.C. from 4pm to 6pm. Graveside services will be held on Friday, Januart,24,2020 at 2:00PM at Boanerges Baptist Church Cemetery in Old Fort, Tennessee. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, Memorials be Made to Second Chance Animal Shelter in Manning, S.C. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 22, 2020