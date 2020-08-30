Jack M. Kurtz Charleston - Jack M. Kurtz passed away at home on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the age of 97. Born on August 28, 1923 in Atlanta, Ga. to Ervin Charles Kurtz and Fannye Weitzman Kurtz. Jack spent most of his childhood in Newberry, SC. He enrolled at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill at the age of 17, and then enlisted in the Army, where he served from 1943-1946 in the 283rd Engineers Combat Battalion, landing on the beaches of Normandy in the D-Day invasion. After the war, he remained in England for a short time, studying English at Oxford University. Returning to South Carolina in 1948, he opened a plywood and wood veneer company in Charleston at the request of friends made overseas. The company became Charleston Plywood and Lumber in 1953, the year he married former Miss Charleston, Florence Huxford. After private study, he passed the South Carolina Bar examination and became a licensed attorney and member of the South Carolina Bar Association. In 1965, he was recognized as South Carolina Small Businessman of the Year by then Governor McNair. He and Florence had 2 sons and were active members of Kahol Kadosh Beth Elohim, where he served as treasurer from 1967-1971 and president from 1971-1975. He also served on the board of the Jewish Community Center and was a longtime member of the Hebrew Benevolent Society and the Hebrew Orphan Society, among other organizations. After retiring from what had become Charleston Lumber Company in 1986, he pursued a degree in certified financial planning and was active in the Charleston area real estate market in his later years. In addition to his wife of 67 years, Florence, Jack is survived by one son, Charles Kurtz of Sullivan's Island, and predeceased by son, Jack Charles Kurtz. Mr. Kurtz will be buried in a private ceremony in Charleston. Memorials may be made to KKBE Building Fund, 90 Hasell St. Charleston , SC 29401 or at kkbe.org
or to the Hebrew Benevolent Society or Hebrew Orphan Society, care of William Olosov, 5 Arabian Dr. Charleston, SC 29407. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel.
