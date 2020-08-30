1/
Jack M. Kurtz
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack M. Kurtz Charleston - Jack M. Kurtz passed away at home on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the age of 97. Born on August 28, 1923 in Atlanta, Ga. to Ervin Charles Kurtz and Fannye Weitzman Kurtz. Jack spent most of his childhood in Newberry, SC. He enrolled at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill at the age of 17, and then enlisted in the Army, where he served from 1943-1946 in the 283rd Engineers Combat Battalion, landing on the beaches of Normandy in the D-Day invasion. After the war, he remained in England for a short time, studying English at Oxford University. Returning to South Carolina in 1948, he opened a plywood and wood veneer company in Charleston at the request of friends made overseas. The company became Charleston Plywood and Lumber in 1953, the year he married former Miss Charleston, Florence Huxford. After private study, he passed the South Carolina Bar examination and became a licensed attorney and member of the South Carolina Bar Association. In 1965, he was recognized as South Carolina Small Businessman of the Year by then Governor McNair. He and Florence had 2 sons and were active members of Kahol Kadosh Beth Elohim, where he served as treasurer from 1967-1971 and president from 1971-1975. He also served on the board of the Jewish Community Center and was a longtime member of the Hebrew Benevolent Society and the Hebrew Orphan Society, among other organizations. After retiring from what had become Charleston Lumber Company in 1986, he pursued a degree in certified financial planning and was active in the Charleston area real estate market in his later years. In addition to his wife of 67 years, Florence, Jack is survived by one son, Charles Kurtz of Sullivan's Island, and predeceased by son, Jack Charles Kurtz. Mr. Kurtz will be buried in a private ceremony in Charleston. Memorials may be made to KKBE Building Fund, 90 Hasell St. Charleston , SC 29401 or at kkbe.org or to the Hebrew Benevolent Society or Hebrew Orphan Society, care of William Olosov, 5 Arabian Dr. Charleston, SC 29407. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Service
11:00 AM
Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery
Send Flowers
Interment
Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Service
Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 30, 2020
From the family of Rev. A. R. Reed,Sr., we are so sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Kurtz. May the God of All give you comfort during your time of bereavement.
Raymond Reed
Friend
August 30, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about the passing of Mr. Kurtz. May The Great I Am continue to be a blessing to you and your family Through this time of bereavement.
Raymond J. Reed
Friend
August 30, 2020
I knew Jack over the years through his numerous contributions to Rabbi Epstein's study group. We have missed his physical presence for many months and I send heartfelt condolences to Florence, his son Charles, the rest of his family and all those who loved him. Alav ha-shalom
Marsha Kite
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved