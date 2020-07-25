1/1
Jack Milton Parker Sr.
1938 - 2020
Jack Milton Parker Sr. Charleston - Jack Milton Parker Sr., 82, of Charleston, SC, husband of Ina Juanita Parker, entered into eternal rest Friday, July 24, 2020. Jack was born March 9, 1938 in Sylvania, Georgia, a son of the late Ira Milton Parker and the late Lillie Belle Parker. Jack served in the United States Marine Corps and was in grocery retail business for more than 50 years, working with Piggly Wiggly and Colonial Foods. After his retirement, he worked as a D.T. Driver for Hendrick Motors and was a member of Ashley River Baptist Church. Jack will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Besides his wife of 60 years, he is survived by his sons, Jack Parker Jr. (Pam), Michael Parker (Cindy) and John W. Parker, all of Charleston, SC; his brother, Joseph E. Parker (Katrina) of Savannah, GA; his grandchildren, Bronwyn Stever, Megan Parker, Kaitlin Parker and three great-grandchildren. Jack was predeceased by his sister, Peggy Autry. A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Interment will follow in the Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy., Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 26, 2020
This was very sad news to hear he was such a good man and my first boss my heart goes out to the family sending lots of prayers and love and hugs
Angela Smoak
Friend
July 26, 2020
Our family was blessed to know you through family functions with your granddaughter Bronwyn, our daughter in law. It was a joy to watch you and Juanita with your great grandchildren.
Norma and Tom Stever
Friend
