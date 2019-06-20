Jack Mohlmann Doscher Charleston - Jack Mohlmann Doscher, 93, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Lena Mae Lewis Doscher entered into eternal rest Wednesday, June 19, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 in St. John's Lutheran Church, 5 Clifford Street, at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Bethany Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. Jack was born March 20, 1926 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late William J.F. Doscher and Adeline Mohlmann Doscher. He attended Porter Military Academy, was a graduate of the High School of Charleston and attended The Citadel. Jack served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and retired as a Data Processing Manager for the Naval Supply Center. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and a Life Member of The Arion Society. Jack was a lifelong Charlestonian. He loved gardening, sailing and fishing. Jack is survived by his two sons: Lewis M. Doscher (Jackie) of James Island, SC and Jack G. Doscher (Marlene) of Johns Island, SC; daughter, Marie Doscher Tabor of Charleston, SC; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Lutheran Hospice including Dr. Kleckley, Virginia, Latonya and Jessica for their loving care. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 5 Clifford Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston





