|
|
Jack Newsome, Jr. Summerville - Jack Newsome, Jr., 76, of Summerville, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Summerville Medical Center. Family and Friends are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 10 to 11 o'clock at the James A. Dyal Oakbrook Chapel, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville followed by his Funeral Service which will begin at 11 o'clock. Burial to follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens. Flowers will be accepted. Jack was born on May 3, 1943 in Charleston, son of Jack and Ruby Newsome. He loved Florida State Seminoles football, NASCAR, hunting and fishing. Survivors include; two sons: Shawn Newsome (Sherie) of St. George and Noah Newsome of Summerville; one daughter: Lori Gibbs (David) of Westminister; two granddaughters: Liza Newsome and Emma North; two sisters: Doris Burbage and Roberta "Bobbie" Williams; one brother: Billy Sowell (Peggy); step-son: Bradley Tylee; predeceased by; one brother: Richard "Dick" Carter; three sisters: Dorothy Barton, Nita White and Betty Shiver. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 12, 2019