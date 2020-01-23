|
Jack Norman West James Island - Jack Norman West, 83, of James Island, SC, went to be with his Lord and Savior January 20, 2020. Online Condolences to Jack's family may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Jack was born October 18, 1936 in Lyman, SC. He graduated from the University of SC and was a career Manufacturers representative with American Can Co./James River Corp. Jack is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Westmoreland West; a sister, Sharon West Coffee of Washington, DC.; sons John Stephen West (Tammy) of Johns Island and David Gerald West of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren Mary West Marcum (Justin) of James Island, Ashton Cody McLellan of Charleston, and John Stephen West, Jr. of Johns Island; great-grandchildren Quinnlyn Kay and Jack Easton Marcum of James Island. The family would like to extend special thanks for the excellent care provided by Mary, Denise, and Patsy at Roper Hospice Cottage. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. West's honor may be offered to Pinecrest Baptist Church of Charleston. At Jack's request, all services will be private. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020