Jack Randolph "Randy" Morris N. Charleston - Jack R. "Randy" Morris, 66, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 22, 2020. Randy was born June 12, 1954, in Darlington, SC, a son of the late Jack G Morris and the late Barbara Schulz Morris. He is survived by his son, Jason R. Morris (Jessica) and grandson, Zackary Morris; sister, Glenda Morris; uncle, Edward Schulz (Emma); and aunt, Phyllis Morris; ex-wife, Kathy Goslin. Besides his parents, Randy was predeceased by his brother, Lonnie Morris. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 26, 2020, at J.Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. A graveside service will be on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Christ St. Paul Churchyard Cemetery. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.