Jack Randolph "Randy" Morris N. Charleston - Jack R. "Randy" Morris, 66, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 22, 2020. Randy was born June 12, 1954, in Darlington, SC, a son of the late Jack G Morris and the late Barbara Schulz Morris. He is survived by his son, Jason R. Morris (Jessica) and grandson, Zackary Morris; sister, Glenda Morris; uncle, Edward Schulz (Emma); and aunt, Phyllis Morris; ex-wife, Kathy Goslin. Besides his parents, Randy was predeceased by his brother, Lonnie Morris. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 26, 2020, at J.Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. A graveside service will be on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Christ St. Paul Churchyard Cemetery.