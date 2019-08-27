Jack Ryle Dearhart Jr.

  • "I was running down the hallway one day in junior high..."
    - Jason English
  • "We are very sad in finding out about Jack's illness and..."
    - Dr. Richard Swain
  • "Dear Kern and family So sorry for your loss. The years..."
    - Ronnie Zindorf
  • "Your family is in our prayers. Loved Jack. He was always so..."
    - Anita Hart Maness
  • "Dear Kern, Please accept my sincere condolences on Jack's..."
    - Cary Lafaye
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Obituary
Jack Ryle Dearhart, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Jack Ryle Dearhart, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel immediately following the service and at home, 1828 Carolina Park Boulevard. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Citadel Class of 1969, Capers Hall Auditorium Fund or The Class of 1969, Scholarship Fund, c/o The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409 or a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 28, 2019
