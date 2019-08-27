Jack Ryle Dearhart, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Jack Ryle Dearhart, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel immediately following the service and at home, 1828 Carolina Park Boulevard. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Citadel Class of 1969, Capers Hall Auditorium Fund or The Class of 1969, Scholarship Fund, c/o The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409 or a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 28, 2019