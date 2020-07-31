1/
Jack Singletary
{ "" }
Jack Singletary Ridgeville, SC - Jack Singletary, 73, entered into eternal rest Thursday, July 30th, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 2nd, 2020 with Reverend Owen Hill officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Spring Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. Jack was born on March 26, 1947 to the late Harvey Lydge and Lillie Mae Weatherford Singletary. In addition, he was predeceased by eleven siblings and a special nephew, Harvey Ryan Singletary. Jack was a simple country boy who loved his animals and nature. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Survivors include his only remaining sister, Deborah (Charlie) Dantzler and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stujude.org or to Berkeley County Animal Center, 502 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
