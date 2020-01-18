|
|
Jack Smith Moore, Jr. JONESBOROUGH, TN -Jack would like you to know his work here is done. On January 5, 2020, we said our farewells to husband, brother, father, Jack Smith Moore Jr. He was born August 24, 1937, to the late Katie Jones Moore Ingham and Jack Smith Moore of Asheville, NC. In 1942, he moved with his parents and sister to North Charleston, and then in 1952 the family moved to Summerville, SC, which is where Jack roamed the countryside far and wide, and developed his lifelong passion for camping and enjoying all manner of outdoor pursuits. He graduated from North Charleston High School in 1955, and immediately signed up with the Air Force for which he would serve from 1955 until 1959. Upon leaving the Air Force, Jack returned to South Carolina, bought his first car (a Model A, named the water buffalo since it required him to always have water on hand) and headed to college. Jack graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1964 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering, and then a MS in Mechanical Engineering in 1968. In the course of these years, Jack honed his skills of precision and exactitude to a fine point. It is also during this time he married Betty Rodgers and they began their family. Jack worked for Pratt & Whitney in West Palm Beach, FL, and would go on to work for Eastman Kodak from 1968 until 1994 at his retirement. In 1992, Jack married Tami "Chickie" Wampler, and they began the ambitious restoration of a Jonesborough, TN, historic home circa 1832 to what is now a stunning and award-winning B&B named the Blair-Moore House. During these years Jack's engineering merged with art as he restored and built exquisite period Tennessee and southern furniture. Jack and Tami's four Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Gabriella, Genevieve, Coco, and Jean-Claude infused a frisky presence into their home. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Virginia Ethel "Ginger" Moore and Patricia "Patti" Moore Crabtree (Roger); and brother, James Russell "Jimmy" Moore II (Virginia). He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Tami Wampler Moore of Jonesborough, TN; the mother of his children, Betty Rodgers Moore of Blountville, TN; his four children, Sharon Elaine Moore (Bradley) of Memphis TN, Jack Smith Moore III of Blountville TN, Thomas Rutledge Moore (Susan) of Kingsport TN, and daughter in HI; his sister, Elaine Moore Schupp (Bill) of Asheville, NC; four grandchildren, Elise and Caroline Burch, Wes Moore, and granddaughter in HI; and a number of cousins, nieces, and nephews. We'll all remember how much he loved delicious steaks and red sunrises; on the other hand, he could not abide onions, squash, and greens, and routinely expressed preferences with a wicked sense of humor! In accordance with Jack's wishes there will be no service; and donations of remembrance can be made to the Washington County Johnson City Animal Center, 3411 N Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 19, 2020