Jack William Hunter, Jr. SUMMERVILLE - Jack William Hunter, Jr. of Summerville's life came to an end on August 28, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was 74. Jack started his life in Lancaster, SC, where he was adored by his grandparents, Willie and Dessie Simmons. It was no secret he was the light of their lives and they raised him into adulthood. Those early days started his way of life to "work hard and play hard". After graduation from Lancaster High School, Jack started his career as an electrician in Charleston, where the rest of his family had moved. He realized pretty quickly that he was more of a leader than a follower and he started his electrical business out of the back of his car in 1968. Jack and his brother, Jimmy Hunter, founded Hunter Brothers Electrical Corporation and worked side by side for many years. As President of Hunter Brothers for over 50 years, he was a well-respected electrical contractor in the Lowcountry, and was always proud of his reputation and the footprint he made in Charleston. Jack employed many people over the years that thought of him as family. His lifelong work gave him a feeling of accomplishment, an achievement he could see in the many prominent buildings he had a major hand in creating in the larger Charleston community. Jack's greatest pride was the life he created with his wife, Shirley, for 48 years. They met at the iconic Flying Dutchman and were married just months later after a whirlwind romance. They knew they were the right fit and added to their family quickly with the birth of their son, Jack and surprise twins, Brandi and Scott. The family flourished with a wonderful happy life that Jack was able to give them because of his unselfish hard work ethic and tremendous love. He was quietly generous of himself to all of his friends and family. Everywhere he went he was the life of the party and knew how to have a good time. His quick wit and humor was infectious. Jack served his country as a member of the S.C. National Guard, he was an instrument rated pilot, an active member and past President of Street Rods Unlimited, car collector, tennis player and bicycle enthusiast. He retired less than a year ago and after his cancer diagnosis he remained optimistic by planning for future fun with his newly acquired 1956 Ford Truck, which he took for a Sunday drive with his love less than two weeks before he died. He was driven to fill each day with love, work, fun, family and friends. He has left behind a very grateful family. His adoring wife, Shirley, son, Jack Hunter, daughter ,Brandi Elkins (Eric), son, Scott (Mindy). sister, Vickie Redford (Gerald) brother, Jimmy Hunter (Brenda) and three precious grandchildren, Evelyn Elkins, Wyatt and Madilynn Hunter. His "mom-in-law" Martha Riley, brothers-in-law, Leroy Riley (Cindy), Franklin Riley (Robin), sister-in-law, Vivian Akins (Billy Ray) and a very special friend, Allen Welch. He is predeceased by his grandparents, parents Jack and Margaret Hunter and sister, Marilynn Hunter. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 5th at 5 p.m. at the Pavilion of Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd. Please dress comfortably and COVID-19 guidelines will be in place at this outdoor space. A reception to visit with family and friends to remember Jack will be held immediately after service until 8 p.m. Memorials can be made to a very special charity that Jack was directly involved for 15 years, supporting his wife in her endeavors, and in honor of both his sisters, who have had breast cancer. MUSC Foundation Hollings Cancer Center, Office of Development, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., Charleston, SC 29425 PLEASE NOTE: Racquets for Recovery.
