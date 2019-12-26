|
In Loving Memory JACKIE YENSEN 1929 ~ 2015 In Loving Memory WEBSTER FREDERICK YENSEN 1933 ~ 2016 God looked around His garden and found two empty places, He then looked down upon the earth and saw your tired faces. He put His arms around you and lifted you both to rest. He knew you BOTH were suffering. He knew you both were in pain. He knew you both would never get well on this earth again. He saw the roads were getting rough and the hills were hard to climb. So he closed your weary eyelids and whispered "Peace be thine". It broke our hearts to lose you both but you didn't go alone for part of us went with you the day God called you both home. Merry Christmas We miss you momma and daddy. Your Children Sharon, Elaine, Chris, Scotty & Kevin. Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 27, 2019