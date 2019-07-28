Jackie Clark BROOKLYN, NY - Entered into eternal rest on July 17, 2019 in Brooklyn, NY, Mr. Jackie Clark, formerly of Charleston, SC. The relatives and friends of Mr. Clark, those of his mother and the late Ms. Louise Huggins Clark, and sisters are invited to attend his memorial service on July 30, 2019, 6-8 PM in St. Luke RE church, 60 Nassau St., Charleston, SC. Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 29, 2019