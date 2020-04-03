|
Jackie Gordon Polk VARVILLE, SC - Mr. Jackie Gordon Polk, 65, of Varnville, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his residence. Born August 23, 1955 in Allendale County, he was a son of the late Freddie Gordon Polk and Iva Lee Bishop Polk. He retired from Nevamar, formerly Westinghouse. He was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church and attended St. Paul Primitive Baptist Church. He was an honest, hard-working, loving and kind man. Surviving are: his wife, Vicki Nix Polk of Varnville; children, John Gordon Polk of Charleston, Kyle Ryan Polk of Moncks Corner, and Troy Neil Thompson of Varnville; 5 grandchildren, Iva Lee Polk, Naomi Polk, Tori Thompson, Tristan Thompson, and AnaBeth Thompson; and the mother of three grandchildren, (Tori, Tristan, and AnaBeth) Sandy Thompson, of Brunson. In consideration of the extraordinary circumstances associated with the Coronavirus, the family will hold a private graveside funeral service for Mr. Jackie at Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS BY: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, VARNVILLE-HAMPTON CHAPEL, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville, 803.943.5016. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 4, 2020