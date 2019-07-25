Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Zion AME Church
8419 Willtown Road
Hollywood, SC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Zion AME Church
8419 Willtown Road
Hollywood, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Irvin Richardson Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackie Irvin Richardson Sr. Obituary
Jackie Irvin Richardson, Sr. HOLLYWOOD, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Jackie Irvin Richardson, Sr., are invited to attend his Home-Going Services at 11 AM, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Mount Zion AME Church, 8419 Willtown Road, Hollywood, SC. Interment: Price Cemetery. NO WAKE. Mr. Richardson will lie in state from 10 AM till the hour of service. Viewing for Mr. Richardson will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3 PM to 7 PM at Walker's Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
Download Now