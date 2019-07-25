|
|
Jackie Irvin Richardson, Sr. HOLLYWOOD, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Jackie Irvin Richardson, Sr., are invited to attend his Home-Going Services at 11 AM, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Mount Zion AME Church, 8419 Willtown Road, Hollywood, SC. Interment: Price Cemetery. NO WAKE. Mr. Richardson will lie in state from 10 AM till the hour of service. Viewing for Mr. Richardson will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3 PM to 7 PM at Walker's Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019