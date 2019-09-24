|
|
|
|
|
|
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
|
|
Master Chief Jackie Lee Baker, USN (Ret.) Charleston - Master Chief Jackie Lee Baker, USN, (Ret.), passed away on September 20, 2019. The family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, at Grace United Methodist, 1601 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407, followed by funeral services at 12:00 Noon. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Thomas Baker and Maude Steele Baker, his brother, James Leo Baker, his sister, Phyllis Odemia Baker Fisher and his first wife, Beverly Strickland Baker. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Lowe Baker, daughter, Darlene Baker Dykes (Max), son, Jon Jay Baker, stepdaughter, Cynthia Lowe Rogers, stepson, Patrick "Butch" Lowe (Trish), and stepson, Herbert L. Lowe (Peggy), 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Jack was born on April 5, 1933, was raised in Charleston, attended Courtney Elementary, Rivers Jr. High School and graduated from the High School of Charleston. Upon graduation, Jack joined the Navy to see the world, serving as a Cryptologist, and was stationed in many locations including California, Japan, South Carolina, Cyprus, Puerto Rico, Maine, Iceland, Republic of Panama and Florida. Upon retirement from the Navy, he continued his employment at the Charleston Naval Shipyard, retiring in 1993. He married his high school sweetheart, a union that lasted 52 years. Jack loved all sports with baseball being his favorite and he would travel to Florida every year for spring training. He also loved dancing and was a member of the round-dancing and square-dancing groups. He was a member of the Charleston Rifle Club, American Legion #179, a lifelong Mason and a member of the Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association. He was dedicated to his Church, Grace United Methodist, where he was on several committees, served as a Stephen Minister and was a member of the Lowcountry Emmaus. Memorials may be made to in Jack's honor to Grace United Methodist Church, 1601 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407 or a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019
|
|
|
|