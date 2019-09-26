Master Chief Jackie Lee Baker, USN (Ret.) Charleston - The family of Master Chief Jackie Lee Baker, USN, (Ret.)will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28 at Grace United Methodist, 1601 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407, followed by funeral services at 12:00 Noon. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr inc., West Ashley Chapel. Memorials may be made to in Jack's honor to Grace United Methodist Church, 1601 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 or a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 27, 2019