Jackie Leroy Redden Charleston - Mr. Jackie Leroy Redden, 66, of Charleston, SC, passed into the loving arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, November 16, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. Jackie Leroy Redden will celebrate his life in a private Graveside Service at Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC on Monday, November 23, 2020. A public viewing will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Redden is survived by his son, Shaun Higgins; two step-sons, Joel Higgins and Travis Higgins; one granddaughter, Autumn Taylor; siblings, Marvin Redden, Arthur Redden, Kaffie (Daniel) Gathers and Cynthia Redden; special nieces, Belinda (Jeffery) Tucker, Jerlainne Redden and Pierra Deas; nephews, Kenneth Redden, Glenwood Redden and Trevor Redden; grandnieces and grandnephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Junious and Elizabeth Redden; and siblings, Herman Jerome (Fox) Jenkins and Harold Kenneth Redden. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
