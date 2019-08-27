Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackson T. Devine D.D.S.. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 2:00 PM St. John the Beloved Catholic Church 28 Sumter Avenue Summerville , SC View Map Send Flowers Celebration of Life Following Services St. John the Beloved Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jackson T. Devine, D.D.S. RIDGEVILLE, SC - Jackson T. Devine, D.D.S. of Ridgeville, SC peacefully passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Summerville Community Hospice House. He was born on December 20, 1934, in Helena, AR. He was a US Army veteran. Dr. Devine received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery degree from Loyola University in New Orleans, LA in 1961 and practiced dentistry in Arlington and Pantego, TX for 51 years. He married Carroll Murray Devine of New Orleans, LA, on December 17, 1960, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. He and Carroll had 4 children and 8 grandchildren. Dr. Devine was a true community leader. He served as a two-time President of the Arlington Boys Club and received the association's highest honor, The Boys Club Medallion; President of the Arlington Chapter American Cancer Society; President of the Arlington West Little League and coach of all 3 sons; longtime member of Knights of Columbus; and Founding President of the Golden Triangle Radio Control Club. Dr. Devine's lifelong hobby was radio-control model airplanes and he served as mentor and teacher to many. He always enjoyed his weekly golf games and distinguished himself by scoring 2 holes-in-one at Shady Valley Golf Club. Dr. Devine and his family enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, dirt-bike riding, and family hunting trips. He particularly looked forward to his and Carroll's Wednesday volleyball games at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. Dr. Devine enthusiastically supported all of his children's activities which included baseball, golf, soccer, precision horseback riding and Future Farmers of America. Dr. Devine is survived by his wife, Carroll; son, Jackson Terry Devine, Jr.; son, Joseph Murray Devine (Elizabeth); daughter, Lisa Devine Maynor (Chris); and son, Barry Edward Devine (Alexie); and his grandchildren: Abigail, Parker Anne, Ava and Mateo Devine and Madeline, Rebecca, Christopher and Alyssa Maynor; Sister, Myrna Allmond Otto; and two grand-nieces and several great-grand-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jackson King & Thelma Wyse Devine; brother-in-law, Captain Kenneth P. Allmond; and nephew, Captain Barry K. Allmond. Mass of the Resurrection will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483, at 2:00 pm. A celebration with family and friends will immediately follow the service. Visit our guestbook at



