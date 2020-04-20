|
Jackson Thomas Long JAMES ISLAND - Jackson Thomas Long died April 17th, 2020 at his home on James Island. Jackson, a Senior at JICHS enjoyed spending time with family at home, taking special trips to the Bahamas, Carolina Mountains, Florida, Mexico and those memorable hurrications. He shared special times hanging out with his friends and most recently working at Hideaway on James Island. Jackson, a child of God, is sadly missed and remembered for his kindred heart and ever present large smile. He was a good young man and loved by his village. Jackson is survived by his father, Paul Thomas Long, brothers Wyatt and Wade Long, paternal grandparents, Dixon and Linda Hubbard, several Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends who he loved dearly. Jackson was preceded in death by his mom, Robin Hubbard McCoin. The immediate family will gather for a private service. Jackson's brother, Wyatt and family will have a celebration of life with Jackson's village at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to AFSP, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. http:\\afsp.org\chapter. southcarolina Jackson's family is thankful for the outpouring of love, prayers, support, and respect during this difficult time.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2020