SMSgt. Jackson William Cockerham, US Air Force Ret. Charleston - It is with great sadness that the family of SMSgt. Jackson William Cockerham, USAF Ret. announces his passing on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 82 years old. Jack will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Ruth Maggard Cockerham of almost thirty-one years; his sons, Kip, Keenan (Sherrie), and Kelven (Natalie), David Baines, as well as his daughters, Krystal and Norma (Baines) Houck. Jack also leaves his siblings Jerry Cockerham, Mildred Carter, and Judy Cockerham. Jack will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren: Breanna, Billy (Katie), Keenan, Kyle, Erika (Chelsea), Brandi (Christian), and Kirsten, along with his ten great-grandchildren. Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 22 years, Gerri, as well as his brothers, Larry and Jimmy, and his sister Jean. He was born on November 3, 1937 in Tullos, Louisiana to James Isaac Cockerham and Artilda Ann Cockerham. Jack spent his early years fishing and hunting, hobbies which he continued to enjoy for his entire life. At sixteen years old, Jack joined the Air Force. While stationed in Maryville, Tennessee, he met his first love, Gerri. They moved several times while Jack served in the Air Force before settling in Charleston, SC to raise their three sons. Gerri unexpectedly passed away at 39 years old. Jack served as a Senior Master Sergeant in the 76th Military Airlift Squadron. He excelled as a flight engineer/instructor on C-141 cargo transports, earning several accolades. Some of those accolades include the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, the Humanitarian Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and multiple good conduct medals. Jack was a man who valued education, helping others, and old-fashioned hard-work. He instilled these values not only in his children and grandchildren, but also members of his community. Jack would be there in a moment's notice to help his family and friends. Jack was more than willing to assist those he was close to and he would not even hesitate to help complete strangers on the side of the road. He was willing to teach anyone that would listen; from engine repairs to home improvement, and even hunter safety. Jack will be remembered as a generous, hard working, selfless man who was a mentor and loyal friend to many. A Celebration of Jack's life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC at 10:00 am.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020