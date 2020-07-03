1/
Jacob (Jay) Tutterow DULUTH, GA - Jacob (Jay) Turner Tutterow, of Duluth, GA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 27, 2020 at the age of 90. Born on April 10, 1930 in Greensboro, NC, the son of Turner Tutterow and Carrie Jones Tutterow, he attended NC State University and then graduated from Florida State University. He became a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force. Jay retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after 22 years and had a second career with USPA & IRA as a financial planner for military officers. Jay enjoyed a lifelong passion for golf. Jay is survived by his wife, Sonya Crumbley Tutterow; his former wife, Sally Rogentine Tutterow; his children, Winn Tutterow (Mary),Tracey Tutterow Axnick (Ron), Sam Tutterow (Meredith), Katrina Gotts (Brud), and Kirstin Mitchell. He also leaves behind 9 grandchildren. Jay was preceded in death by his brother, James Leo Tutterow and his sister, Joanne Tutterow Cathey. A memorial service will be delayed until a future date when guests can travel safely. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, or Healing Farm Ministries (www.healingfarms.com). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

