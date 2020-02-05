|
|
Jacqueline Ball Boyd CHARLESTON - Jacqueline Ball Boyd, born October 15, 1950 in Bloomington, Indiana, died February 4, 2020 Charleston, SC. Jacki grew up in Garland and Fort Worth, Texas before moving to Savannah, Georgia where she graduated from Windsor Forest High School. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from College of Charleston and went on to open Charleston Spice Rack which then blossomed into In Good Taste in West Ashley which she owned until 2016. Jacki was a founding member of the Charleston Chapter of Women for WineSense and a L3 Sommelier. She is survived by her daughter, Emily Boyd Pasquariello (Nick), Alexandria, VA; her siblings Davetta Ball Moore (Tom), Savannah, GA; William "Bill" Ball, Montrose, CO; Daniel Ball (Connie) Wellington, FL; Jennifer Ball Clonts (Peter), Carmel, IN; her beloved granddaughter, Addison Ann Pasquariello; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, great-nephews and nieces, and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, William David Ball and Martha Chase Ball of Savannah, GA. There will be a Celebration of Jacki's life at a future date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
