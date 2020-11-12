1/1
Jacqueline Denise Brown
Jacqueline Denise Brown JOHNS ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Jacqueline "Jackie" Denise Brown will celebrate her life with a private Graveside Service on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Rd., Charleston, SC. There will be a walkthrough visitation at the mortuary on Friday from 4pm-7pm. Mrs. Brown leaves to cherish her memories her siblings, Wanda Zellous, Florence "Cynthia" Brown, Wallace Alston, Sam Brown, Sr. (Janice), John Henry Seabrook (Stacey), William Brown (Mary), Joseph Brown (Bernadette), Leroy Brown (Charlene) and Samuel "Sammy" Brown; nieces, nephews, aunts and other relatives. Due to COVID-19, Facial Mask is required at visitation and Service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
