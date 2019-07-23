Jacqueline Kizer Knight Harleyville, SC - Jacqueline Kizer Knight, 83, of 930 West Main Street, Harleyville, widower of George P. Knight, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 22, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Thursday 11:00 AM at Indian Field United Methodist Church with Reverend Reverend Robert Reeves and Reverend Preston Grimsley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dr. Len Reeves, Charles Kizer, David Felkel, Al Schipman, Ed Kizer, John Pendarvis, Ben Riser and Michael O'Cain. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Christian Fellowship Sunday School Class. Friends may call at the home and visitation will be 5:00-8:00 PM at her home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Jackie was born on October 20, 1935, a daughter of the late David Holcombe and Bertha Pendarvis Kizer. She was a 1954 graduate of Harleyville High School and 1956 graduate of Drones Business School. She retired as the Director of the Dorchester County Registration Board. She was a member of Indian Field United Methodist Church, WSCS Women's committee and Christian Fellowship Sunday School Class. She was predeceased by siblings, Raymond Kizer, Legare Kizer, Harvey Kizer, Theo Kizer and Coy Kizer. Surviving are a son, George P. Knight, Jr. and his wife, Debbie Weeks Knight; a daughter, Jacqueline Yvonne Knight, all of Harleyville; grandchildren, Adrienne Yvonne Baker, Nichole Knight Goodman and her husband, Jamie Goodman, George Pinckney (Chrystal Eller) Knight, III and William Halzy Baker, III; great-grandchildren, Jared Allen Goodman, Bailee Nichole Goodman, Cooper Allen Goodman and Holcombe Hank Knight; a sister, Gloria Kizer Felkel; sister-in-law, Patsy G. Knight; and a number of nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Indian Field United Methodist Church, 2030 Highway 15 North, St. George, SC 29477 or Indian Field Campground, in care of Michael O'Cain, P.O. Box 433, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 24, 2019