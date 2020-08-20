1/1
Jacqueline Leora Anderson
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Leora Anderson Mt. Pleasant - Jacqueline Leora Anderson, beloved wife of Jeff Anderson for 47 years, and beloved mother and best friend of Lauren Anderson, passed into God's eternal care on August 10, 2020 at home with her family. She was laid to rest at a private memorial and committal service within the sacred serenity, beauty and peace of Mepkin Abbey, on August 20, 2020. After retiring from NCMIC Group, Inc. in Des Moines as Vice President, Compliance & Corporate Secretary, Jacquie and her husband retired in Charleston, South Carolina, where she adored the Lowcountry marshes and ocean. Jacquie lived life to the fullest and loved to travel with her husband and daughter...but always welcomed being "home" again! She was an avid reader and a superlative chef, often demonstrating her cooking talents with family and friends. She loved our Lord and Savior and was a true child of God, extending his care and love for anyone in need. She was an "angel of kindness and love" to those whose life she touched! One of Jacquie's pastors recently reflected on her life... "Jacquie - such a precious woman. She was wise and gregarious like a middle child. She was faith-filled beyond her doubts; she was compassionate, and she had a knack of recognizing God in the oddities of life. And oh how she could read scripture - as if she had written every word and let her heart speak them." In addition to husband, Jeff, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and daughter, Lauren Anderson of Chicago, Illinois, survivors include sister, Melanie Madigan of Tigard, Oregon; brother, Tim Guenthner of Denver, Colorado; and brother, Craig Guenthner of Lakewood, Colorado; along with several nieces and nephews. Memorials are welcome to St John's Lutheran Church in Des Moines, Iowa, "In the City for Good!" A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved