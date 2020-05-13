Jacqueline Marquette Lafayette-Rivers LAUREL, MD - Mrs. Jacqueline Marquette Lafayette-Rivers, 65, of Laurel, Maryland, formerly of James Island, South Carolina and wife of the late Mr. Alvin Rivers, Jr., entered into eternal rest Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The graveside service celebrating her life will be private. A viewing will be held on Friday evening, May 15, 2020 at the mortuary from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. She is survived by her loving children, Yvette Rivers and Rhashad Rivers (Sylannia); grandchildren: Jaidon, Rhamello and Saniah; sisters, Andrea Lafayette-Matthews and Reginald Lafayette and a host of other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lottie Lafayette. The family will be accepting friends and gifts at 1712 Pickett St., Charleston, SC 29412. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 13 to May 14, 2020.