Jacqueline Laird Reis Mitchell Goose Creek - Jacqueline Reis Mitchell, went to be with her Lord on August 18, 2020. Her private funeral service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Carolina Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Jacque was born in Canton, Ohio, to the late Arthur Laird and Evelyn Laird McMasters. Predeceased by her first husband, Jeff Reis; her father, Arthur Laird and her mother, Evelyn Laird McMasters. Survived by her husband, Fred Mitchell; son, Jeffrey Reis (Jennifer); sisters, Kathy Markham (Eddie) and Laura Blosfield (Jay); grandchildren, Gabrielle Reis and Gavin Reis. With her marriage to Fred in 1995, she became stepmom to Sheri Shea, Dee Dee Howard (Scott), Tracy Shaw (Bryan) and Travis Mitchell (Mallyn) and a wonderful grandmother to their children. She is survived by 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and many, many friends. When her first husband, Jeff, died in 1985 she went back and finished college to earn her teaching degree. Her love for teaching went back to when she would gather with her friends during the summer and hold classes and teach them the things she had learned in the previous school year. Jacque went on to teach for over 20 years at Northwood Academy. At Crowfield Baptist Church, she taught Sunday School, working with young children and senior adults. After retiring, she continued substitute teaching and working with children. She also volunteered at two nursing homes in the evening. Her love for people had no boundaries and her smile lit up every room she entered. Laughter was her drug of choice and she dispensed it everywhere she went. She will be truly missed by everyone who has known her. Memorials may be made to Crowfield Baptist Church, 100 Hunters Lane, Goose Creek, SC 29445. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
