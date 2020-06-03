Jacqueline Ritter Ormond Charleston - Mrs. Jacqueline Ritter Ormond, educator of Charleston, SC, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Mrs. Ormond was born January 19, 1952, in Charleston, SC. She is the daughter of Mr. Urel Ritter, Jr. and Ms. Margaret Carter and the granddaughter of the late Mrs. Ethel Ritter. Mrs. Ormond is survived by parents: Mr. Urel Ritter, Jr. (Elizabeth) and Ms. Margaret Carter; siblings: Ms. Rosalind Ritter; Mr. Urel Ritter III; Mrs. Gwendolyn Ritter Randolph; Mr. Termall Ritter; Tyrone Carter; Curtis Carter; Ricky Carter; Rita Carter Willis; Aaron Carter, Jr.; God sister: Mrs. Hazeline Perry; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Ormond was a devoted member of St. Matthew Baptist Church and a dedicated member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Gamma Xi Omega Chapter. The family of Mrs. Ormond will celebrate her life at a private graveside service at 10 AM on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Carolina Memorial Gardens, Charleston, SC, with Rev. Calbert Brantley, Pastor and Rev. Dr. Clinton Brantley, Pastor Emeritus officiating. To send cards to the family of Mrs. Jacqueline Ritter Ormond, please mail to PO Box 80674, Charleston, SC 29416.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403, (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.