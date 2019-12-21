Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Dack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Robbins Dack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Robbins Dack Obituary
Jacqueline Robbins Dack St. George, SC - Jacqueline Robbins Dack, 73, wife of Bernard Dack, entered eternal rest on Friday December 20, 2019 at her residence. No services are planned. Jackie was born October 5, 1946 in St. George a daughter of Douglas W. (Jack) And Angelina Ruth Black Robbins. She was a 1964 graduate of St. George High School and was an administrative assistant for Dorchester County and Holly Hill Lumber company. Surviving: her loving husband, Barney Dack: 2 brothers, Doug (Nancy) Robbins, St. George and Don (Gwen) Robbins Moncks Corner. Reunited with her Lord, parents and pets she requested that memorials be made in her memory to the SPCA or your local animal shelter because of her passion for animals. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -