|
|
Jacqueline Robbins Dack St. George, SC - Jacqueline Robbins Dack, 73, wife of Bernard Dack, entered eternal rest on Friday December 20, 2019 at her residence. No services are planned. Jackie was born October 5, 1946 in St. George a daughter of Douglas W. (Jack) And Angelina Ruth Black Robbins. She was a 1964 graduate of St. George High School and was an administrative assistant for Dorchester County and Holly Hill Lumber company. Surviving: her loving husband, Barney Dack: 2 brothers, Doug (Nancy) Robbins, St. George and Don (Gwen) Robbins Moncks Corner. Reunited with her Lord, parents and pets she requested that memorials be made in her memory to the SPCA or your local animal shelter because of her passion for animals. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 22, 2019