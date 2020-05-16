Jacqueline Skinner Johnson
Jacqueline Skinner Johnson Isle of Palms - Jacqueline Skinner Johnson, 90, of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Mount Pleasant. Services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. She was born November 1, 1929 in Georgetown, South Carolina, daughter of the late Era McLamb Skinner and James William Skinner. She was preceded in death by Horace W. Johnson, her husband of 63 years, her sister, Jane McKnight, her brother, James William (Billy) Skinner and her daughter-in-law, Debbie Johnson. Left to cherish her memory is her brother-in-law, Keel McKnight, sister-in-law, Sandra Skinner, her son, H. Keith Johnson and her two daughters, S. Colleen (Mike) Johnson-Wheeler Keri (Andy) Hunt, and her grandchildren, Kaitlin Hunt, Deeley (Lauren) Hunt, Abigail (Donald) Cooper, Louise (Hendri) Brink, Danielle Johnson and one great-grandson, Nolan Hunt. Jackye loved the Charleston area. Moving to the Isle of Palms in 1963 fulfilled a childhood dream. She was known and loved by many on the island. She was a member of the Methodist Church and retired from the US Postal Service. Jackye loved traveling, boating and will be missed by many who loved her holiday yard decorations. Memorials may be made to the Isle of Palms United Methodist Church, 12-21st Avenue, Isle of Palms, SC 29451 or the Alzheimer's Association, SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
