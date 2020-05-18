Jacqueline Smith Wansley MT. PLEASANT - Jacqueline Smith Wansley, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at East Cooper Hospital with her family by her side. Jackie was born December 20, 1931 in Johnston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Jacob Nathaniel Smith and Addie Blocker Smith. She is survived by her children, Mark Tristram Wansley (Candace) of Greenville, South Carolina and Sarah Wansley Kilpatrick (Bill) of Charleston, South Carolina. She is also survived by her sister, Johnsie Blocker Smith of Surf City, North Carolina, her brother, Jacob Nathaniel "Peter" Smith, Jr. of N. Augusta, South Carolina, a very special cousin, William Ronald "Ronnie" Carter of Grovetown, Georgia, her grandchildren, Emily R. Hairfield (Benjy) and Ashley R. Strange (Paul) both of Charleston, South Carolina, 3 great-grandchildren, Taylor Katherine Strange, Hudson Lane Strange and McKenna Grace Hairfield, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Leila Griffin "Griff" Smith Wilkerson. Jackie taught school and was a librarian for many years in Greenville and Aiken Counties before retiring. She graduated from Johnston High School and Winthrop College. In retirement, she was employed at the National Headquarters of Quail Unlimited in Edgefield, South Carolina and Curves in Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was also an avid bridge player and loved socializing with her many friends. She was a lifelong Atlanta Braves fan and rarely missed a televised game. Jeopardy was also a favorite and something she rarely missed. She cherished her many summers on the Isle of Palms with family and friends and sitting on the beach reading. She touched and was loved by many people throughout her long independent life. She will always be remembered for her wit, southern charm, warm heart, and southern adages-and always planning the menu. She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jackie's name may be made to Harmony United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 186, Johnston, South Carolina, 29832. Due to social distancing recommended by authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic , a memorial service will take place at a later time. Arrangements are being made by Charleston Cremation Center. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting their website at https://www.charlestoncremationcenter.com/m/obituaries/Jacqueline-Wansley-2/Memories. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 18 to May 19, 2020.