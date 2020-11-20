Jacquelyn Johnson Charleston - Jacquelyn "Jackie" Lee Johnson, 60, of Charleston, SC, passed away on November 18, 2020. Born on January 4, 1960 in Sumter, SC, Jackie was the daughter of Ralph Greene and Jeanne Rodrigue Greene. Jackie always focused on others through her home design business, designing the most important room in many homes - the Kitchen, or expressing her feeling through her art and jewelry. Even though some describe her as "formidable and acerbic", she always decided when she had done enough and did not shy away from hard decisions or causes. Jackie is preceded in death by her parents and many great people she called "friends that should have been family." She will be missed by her loving husband of 39 years, Randall "Randy" Johnson of Charleston, SC; and her two sons, Joshua S. Johnson and Jesse M. Johnson. A gathering to honor Jackie's final wishes will be held in the spring when beach weather is warm and sunny, just the way she liked it. Keep an eye on the family's social media accounts to get additional information when beach weather returns. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to animal shelters in your area to support those who shared her love of helping animals that needed her help. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com
