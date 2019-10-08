Jacquelyn Mims Summerville - Jacquelyn Mims the wife of Robert L. Mims passed away on October 8th 2019. She is survived by children; Timothy Mims and Randel Mims. Graveside services will be held on site on October 10th at 12:30 p.m. at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Summerville Hospice Home, 374 Myers Road, Summerville, SC 29486. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 9, 2019