In Loving Memory Of JACQUELYN NICOLE RUFF Nov. 13, 1978 ~ Sept. 24, 2006 We can't know why the lily has so brief a time to bloom in the warmth of sunlight's kiss upon its face, before it holds its fragrance in and bids the world good-night To rest its beauty in a gentler place. But we can know that nothing that is loved is ever lost And no one who has ever touched A heart can really pass away, Because some beauty lingers on In each memory of which they've been a part. "Author, Ellen Brennemann" You have touched many hearts. You, indeed, have left an Afterglow. We cannot believe that it has been thirteen years since we were robbed of your presence on Earth. We are so proud of the beauty of your Soul. We are blessed with your your nephew, Jimmy. This year we have been blessed with your new baby niece Kaylee Jacquelyn These precious ones will know what a wonderful aunt you are. Your Sister, Brother-in-law, your Family and Friends know without a doubt that your heart and soul share in our joy. We can feel your smile. Sadly missed by, Mom, Dad, Sister Allison, Jimmy, Man-muv, Aunt Jackie and Uncle Allen, Aunt Cindy and Uncle Greg, Lindsey, Lauren, Mya and Elsa, your nephew Baby Jimmy, your Niece Baby Kaylee Jacquelyn, your Loving Family and Many Beloved Friends. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 24, 2019

