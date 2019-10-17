Jacquelyn Richards Buck

Service Information
Dorothy's Home for Funerals, Inc.
78 Cannon Street
Charleston, SC
29403
(843)-722-0268
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Evening of Prayer COGIC,
2361 Spruill Ave.
Obituary
Jacquelyn Richards Buck Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Ms. Jacquelyn Richards Buck are invited to attend her funeral service 11:00 am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Evening of Prayer COGIC, 2361 Spruill Ave. Interment will follow at Edisto Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation for Ms. Buck is Friday 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the chapel. She is survived by her son, Eric F. Buck; grandchildren, Jasmine Dozier, Markella McClain and Eric Parrish Buck; great-grandchildren, Kavon, Kyleigh and Dior; sisters and brothers, Mable Suryvane Washington (Ernest, dec), Leroy Buck, Maxine Buck-Gailliard (Anthony,dec), Walter H. Buck Michael A. Buck (Daphne), Pedro J. Buck (Charlene), Dale F. Green, Ricky S. Buck and Steven L. Buck; other relatives and friends. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOLLLYWOOD CHAPEL. (843) 889-6485. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 18, 2019
