Jacquez Leven Brown N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Jacquez Leven Brown are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life Services on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 12 Noon in Morris Brown AME Church, 13 Morris Street, Charleston, SC. Rev. Dr. James A. Keeton, Pastor; Interment will follow in Hillsboro-Brown Cemetery. Mr. Brown will lie in state at the church this evening at 6'oclock, with a gathering of family and friends at 7Pm. Mr. Brown leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Mrs. Inez Juanita Jamison-Brown; sisters, Nicole Brown and Yardia Ruffin; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 29, 2019