Jakenda Smalls Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Ms. Jakenda Smalls are invited to attend her Graveside Service 9:30 AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Bethel AME Church Cemetery, 4595 Savannah Highway, Ravenel, SC. Viewing will be held from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Friday, August 7, 2020. Ms. Smalls leaves to cherish memories: her mother, Thelma Green Smalls; father, Kenneth Smalls; brother, Jerkameon Kendel Smalls; grandmother, Mrs. Sarah "Tiny" Brown Green; aunts, Carolyn G. Bailey (Willie), Lauretta Jones (James), Essie G. Brisbon (John), Marva O. Green, Geraldine G. Simmons, Delores Jenkins, Betty Maxwell, and Vivian S. Porter (Paul); uncles, Fred Green, Jr. (Juanita), Eddie Lee Johnson (Alberta), Gyrdel J. Green, Rickie L. Green (Paulette), and Charles J. Maxwell (Mary); special uncle and aunt, Robert and Maebell Maxwell; special cousins, DaQuanna Brown, Ahkeem M. Brown and Shanira Porter; and a host of other family members and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
