James A. Eidson, Jr. Moncks Corner - James A. Eidson, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Oct. 21, 2019. Mr. Eidson was born in Saluda County, SC on Sept. 20, 1925. He was married to Doris Thomas Eidson, who predeceased him in 1999 after 48 years of marriage. She was the love of his life. He was a devoted father to his two sons, James Eidson, III and Robert Eidson. He was a proud and loving grandfather to Jillian Eidson and Julia Eidson. He was also blessed with great-granddaughter, Harper Rose Langley. Mr. Eidson served his country honorably in World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. He was a tank gunner in Gen. Patton's Third Army and was captured at the Battle of the Bulge in 1944. He was a German P.O.W. for four months until liberated at war's end. He received the European Victory medal, the Purple Heart and the South Carolina AX-POW medal. He and Doris were actively involved in the Low Country AX-POW chapter since the 1980s. He served as State Commander of the SC AX-POW chapters for two terms. He retired from the Air Force in 1968. He was later employed as a nuclear document control specialist at the Charleston Naval Shipyard. Mr. Eidson's focus for his entire life was a love of God, family and country. He was a member of Smyrna United Methodist Church. He was active in the lives and activities of his sons, especially in baseball and golf, where he was a mentor and coach. His life was further enriched by a love for travel throughout the world, particularly Ireland and Australia. Mr. Eidson loved life. He had interest in golf, fishing, Gamecock football, travel and a love for the city of Charleston, where he lived for most of his childhood. His perspective of old Charleston was memorable and timeless. He will be remembered best for his ready wit, handsome smile, infectious laughter, and beautiful voice. He was happiest relaxing on his backyard patio deck listening to traditional country music with a cocktail in the late afternoon while enjoying the cool, soft breezes off the Cooper River as it flowed to the sea. The family wishes to thank the R.H. Johnson VA Medical Center physicians and staff and the NHC Wando care unit for their kindness and care in his final days, especially Nurse Anu and team aide, Hunter. There will be a graveside service and private burial at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, officiated by Pastor Bill Masciangelo, Smyrna Methodist Church. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 25, 2019